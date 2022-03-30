T
here’s something lacking in today’s work world. That thing is soft skills.
Ever heard of them? Soft skills are things everyone needs to know no matter what career you are in. These are skills and attributes that enable someone to interact effectively and in harmony with other people. This is something that we are lacking more and more these days, and the number-one reason for this is technology.
In the Introduction to Business class at the Punxsutawney Area High School, we have been working on these skills as a part of the jobs/careers section that covers topics like hard skills vs. soft skills, finding a job, applications, cover letters, résumés and the interviewing process.
There are many types of soft skills out there, but we covered some of the more important ones like communication, attitude, enthusiasm, etiquette, professionalism and problem solving. After we learned about a particular soft skill, we did activities to demonstrate and strengthen those abilities.
Jesse Hockenberry is a business teacher at Punxsutawney Area High School.