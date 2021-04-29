PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School held its annual mock crash on Thursday to highlight the dangers of drunk and distracted driving ahead of prom season.
Typically, the Students Against Dangerous Decisions put the program together, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were unable to form a club this year.
Patrolman Ryan Miller, the PAHS resource officer, said the event returned this year after being called off in 2020 because of the pandemic and subsequent school closure.
“Although a little different this year, it was important to return to this student-focused event,” Miller said. “This year’s mock crash is being recorded and will then be available for the students to view during the school day.”