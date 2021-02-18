Key Club

Pictured are the members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Key Club, from left to right: Kaitlyn Bair, secretary; Katie Osborn, president; Lexi Matts, vice-president; Savannah Welder, webmaster/editor; and Abbey Stello, treasurer. (Photo submitted)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Key Club recently held a Krispy Kreme fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Western Pennsylvania.

The Key Club raised $1,115.

Read the complete story Friday in The Spirit.

