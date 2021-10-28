Powder Puff king 2021

Pictured (from left) are King Hunter Harris with escort Savannah Welder and Prince Logan Gotwald with escort Emma Galando.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area High School crowned its 2021 Powder Puff king and prince at halftime of the annual game Thursday evening. The king was Hunter Harris, the son of Robert Harris and Jessica Smith, and the prince was Logan Gotwald, the son of Eric and Angela Gotwald.

