The Punxsutawney Area High School crowned its 2021 Powder Puff king and prince at halftime of the annual game Thursday evening. The king was Hunter Harris, the son of Robert Harris and Jessica Smith, and the prince was Logan Gotwald, the son of Eric and Angela Gotwald.
PAHS crowns Powder Puff king, prince
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
