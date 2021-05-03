BIG RUN — Juniors and seniors at Punxsutawney Area High School celebrated an unusual prom Saturday evening, one organized by parents and students and relocated to the Big Run Event Center.
And they weren’t alone, as Class of 2020 graduates were invited to make up the prom festivities they missed out on last year because of COVID-19.
Jaime Sherry, one of the organizers, said they sold 235 tickets and estimated 20 to 30 members of the Class of 2020 were among them. A prom king and queen were chosen from both classes.
Students voted for the 2021 royalty in school, choosing Ian Douglas and Winter Campbell. The 2020 king and queen were chosen at the dance by a random drawing; they were Garrison McDivitt and Ivy Fisher.
While parents helped organize the event, Sherry said it was ultimately the students who took the lead.
“We let the kids just take control of it,” she said.