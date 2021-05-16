Recently, members of the PAHS Class of 2021 attended their prom at the Big Run Event Center. Students involved in planning the prom made the decision to donate proceeds from ticket sales back to the Big Run Event Center/Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Department as thanks for the use of the facility. The amount donated was $2,474.78.
