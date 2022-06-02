Every year, students of the Introduction to Business class participate in a statewide investing competition held by the SIFMA Foundation called the Stock Market Game.
Members of the winning teams got to attend a banquet at Butler County Community College on Wednesday, May 11, to celebrate their participation in the game. This year, Punxsy took two of the top three places. The team of Isaac Greenblatt and Kyle Poling placed second out of 407 region teams and took 10th out of 1,470 statewide teams. The team of Ben Gigliotti, Gabe Kengersky and Jaugar McDivitt took third out of 407 region teams and 21st out of 1,470 statewide teams. Each participant of the winning teams received a medal and certificate.