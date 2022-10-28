PUNXSUTAWNEY — How many times in your lifetime are you presented with the opportunity to step up to the plate and help a family member or a friend by doing something that can literally save their life?
That was the case with brothers-in-law Mike Dickey and Dan Smith of Punxsutawney.
Smith said that about a year ago he had some yellow discoloration in his eyes.
“My family doctor, Dr. Joe Kernich, referred me to the liver doctors in Pittsburgh,” he said. “While I was there, they diagnosed me with NASH, which is a non-alcohol fatty liver disease.”
Dickey said he stepped up because his wife had lost her father at a young age.
“She didn’t want her brother’s children and grandchildren to grow up no longer having him,” he said.