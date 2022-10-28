Dan Smith and Mike Dickey

Dan Smith (left) received a portion of the liver of his brother-in-law, Mike Dickey, a baseball coach at PAHS, who donated it to save Smith’s life.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — How many times in your lifetime are you presented with the opportunity to step up to the plate and help a family member or a friend by doing something that can literally save their life?

That was the case with brothers-in-law Mike Dickey and Dan Smith of Punxsutawney.

