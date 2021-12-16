The 9th-12th-grade Punxsutawney Area High School Art Club shared some holiday creativity with Mulberry Healthcare.
A group of students painted winter scenery on the outside windows, including snowmen, snowflakes and lots of snow. The students even had an audience, as many residents watched the artists work from the other side of the windows. In addition to window paintings, students used a collage process to create over 30 winter landscape artworks to be hung inside on residents’ doors to bring even more holiday fun.
Eleventh-grade Art Club student Chance Butcher said, “It was fun seeing the Mulberry Healthcare residents’ reactions as we painted their windows.”