PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time again at Punxsutawney Area High School. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned tonight during halftime at the varsity football game. Jordann Hicks, Chloe Presloid, Olivia Bish, Kaylee Guidice, Brooke Skarbek, and Sydney Hoffman were nominated for Homecoming Queen’s Court by this year’s senior class.
The senior class voted for six girls that they wanted to be on the court; the following day, they picked six from the top 12 girls that were voted. The final results were announced later that day.