Once again, Family History Month is upon us.
Of course, many see every month as family history month, but officially, October has been so designated by congressional resolution since 2001. When introducing the resolution, Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah wrote, “By searching for our roots, we come closer together as a human family.”
In October, our attention naturally turns outdoors to the beautiful fall coloring of our many and varied trees and to the upcoming fall and winter season full of holidays, most of which are centered around families.
As noted in prior articles, the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society has scheduled a family history research workshop for next Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon designed to get newly-interested beginners off to a good genealogical start. It might be well to check if registration is still possible. Call 814-938-2555 for information.