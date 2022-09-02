Beginning just prior to 2015, the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society has encouraged individuals, families and groups to honor persons who, directly or indirectly, participated in the growth of the coal, coke and rail industries of the Punxsutawney region.
At this point, there are well over 300 who have been so honored. The Sunday before Labor Day has come to be the preferred time to unveil the latest additions to the Memorial Wall at 404 W. Mahoning Street. At this annual event, light refreshments are provided and a program relevant to the subject is presented.