The accompanying image carries out a sports theme, which is important for several reasons.
It was part of a Mahoning Hardware advertisement in the 1924 Punxsutawney High School “Mirror” and touted the store’s supply of sporting goods of all kinds. Who knew a hardware store would have this sort of merchandise? But Mahoning Hardware (once located where Rite-Aid stands today) could have been described as a department store because it also carried home goods such as small kitchen appliances, tools and tableware. Featuring sports in a publication for and about teenagers was a smart move.