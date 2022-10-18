PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society had its annual dinner this past weekend at the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 7:16 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society had its annual dinner this past weekend at the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.
Scott North, PAHGS president, began the meeting portion with his report.
North said that they received a grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in the amount $5,000 due in large part to the assistance of state Sen. Cris Dush’s office.
“Thank you to all of the volunteers and the board members for their time and efforts,” North said, adding that he wanted to thank the community of Punxsutawney for their interest and support.
The guest speaker was Don Shilling, who spoke about the Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Ward catalogs that offered precut home kits for sale to customers wishing to build a new home at a reasonable cost.
