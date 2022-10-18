PAHGS dinner 2022

The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society held its annual dinner on Saturday. Pictured (from left) are Scott North, president; Tim Spence; Laurie Spence; Joyce Reed; Tammy Carulli; Sharan Stahlman; and Tanya Stahlman.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society had its annual dinner this past weekend at the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.

Scott North, PAHGS president, began the meeting portion with his report.

