PAHGS holds 2023 Coal Memorial Dedication

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society (PAHGS) Coal Memorial Committee held their annual Tile Dedication on Sunday, Sept. 3rd at 4 p.m. The ceremony began with Nancy Anthony, PAHGS Board and Committee member calling the event to order. Rev. Bob Bish provided the invocation, noting the unity of God’s children and asking for blessing on the day’s endeavor.
Bob Lott, committee member led those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance, noting that the original form of the pledge had no comma between “…one nation, under God…” and has been since taught differently in school.
Following the pledge, current PAHGS President and County Commissioner Scott North offered words of welcome, noting: “It’s fitting that we observe the historical impact of labor on the quality of the Punxsutawney area.” He said that two hundred years ago, labor comprised of men and women forging a life on what was then the frontier. One hundred years ago heavy and medium industry were dominant, including coal, lumber and rail. He further stated that today the strength of our area continues to adapt with a greater service, education, and healthcare workforce, but still in the presence of the industrial impact of machine shops, coal, oil, gas, and lumber.