PAHGS holds 2023 Coal Memorial Dedication

The Punxsutawney Community Band played several numbers at the Coal Memorial Dedication on Sunday.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society (PAHGS) Coal Memorial Committee held their annual Tile Dedication on Sunday, Sept. 3rd at  4 p.m.  The ceremony began with Nancy Anthony, PAHGS Board and Committee member calling the event to order. Rev. Bob Bish provided the invocation, noting the unity of God’s children and asking for blessing on the day’s endeavor.

Bob Lott, committee member led those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance, noting that the original form of the pledge had no comma between “…one nation, under God…” and has been since taught differently in school.

