This cross-stitched rose patch quilt, circa 1960s, from the collection of Marty Armstrong, will be one of many on display at the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society’s upcoming quilt show.

Some folks enjoy the process of creating quilts; others enjoy the pride of ownership. And for some, it’s all about enjoying the craftsmanship and beauty of quilts. A quilt show, then, checks off a lot of boxes for quilt lovers of this historic and practical art form. 

The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society can help with that. We have scheduled a quilt show for next Saturday, July 9, in the Reschini Room of the Lattimer House at 400 West Mahoning. The show itself will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in showing quilts are asked to bring them in Friday afternoon, July 8, before 4 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 9, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. They need to have the owner’s name and contact information attached. The plan is to display them around the room, assign a number to each and ask all, viewers and exhibitors alike, to vote for their favorites. All those persons showing one or more quilts and/or viewing, will, for a single $3 donation, receive five ballot tickets for voting, so we can all have some enjoyment.

A few of the quilts from the society’s collection will be shown. Check our Facebook page over the next few days to see some pictures.

