Some folks enjoy the process of creating quilts; others enjoy the pride of ownership. And for some, it’s all about enjoying the craftsmanship and beauty of quilts. A quilt show, then, checks off a lot of boxes for quilt lovers of this historic and practical art form.
The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society can help with that. We have scheduled a quilt show for next Saturday, July 9, in the Reschini Room of the Lattimer House at 400 West Mahoning. The show itself will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in showing quilts are asked to bring them in Friday afternoon, July 8, before 4 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 9, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. They need to have the owner’s name and contact information attached. The plan is to display them around the room, assign a number to each and ask all, viewers and exhibitors alike, to vote for their favorites. All those persons showing one or more quilts and/or viewing, will, for a single $3 donation, receive five ballot tickets for voting, so we can all have some enjoyment.
A few of the quilts from the society’s collection will be shown. Check our Facebook page over the next few days to see some pictures.