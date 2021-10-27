Barclay Square PAH flag display
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has placed a display in Barclay Square to honor and remember the 118 Jefferson County residents who have lost their battle with COVID-19. They are represented by 118 white flags. The 1,000 red flags were placed to signify the essential workers of the county. On Friday, after the flags were placed, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County for an updated total of 120.

