The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has ended its working relationship with Jefferson and Clarion counties, amid efforts to have the organization decertified as the area’s tourism agency.
The move took effect on Monday.
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has ended its working relationship with Jefferson and Clarion counties, amid efforts to have the organization decertified as the area's tourism agency.
The move took effect on Monday.
“PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau made every effort to work with the Clarion and Jefferson County Commissioners,” PAGO Executive Director John Stratiff wrote in an email. “Both counties still have not released fourth quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023 hotel tax collections. These taxes are designated to be used for tourism marketing and are collected by lodging providers in each county from visitors staying overnight in their facilities, not from County residents. Due to irreconcilable differences the board decided it was in the best interest of all parties involved to end the relationships.”
In a joint statement, the Jefferson County commissioners — Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik — said they had received correspondence from PAGO legal counsel indicating that it would be ending its services as the county’s tourism agency.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to decertify PAGO on June 27. Since then, they have been visiting Jefferson County borough councils and township supervisors seeking their approval of the decertification, as required in order for it to take effect.
The commissioners told The Spirit that as of Monday, 25 of Jefferson County’s 34 boroughs and townships had taken action in support of the resolution. Even though PAGO has terminated their relationship, the commissioners said they would complete the process so every municipality has a chance to be heard.
They said they and a team of community members will meet with marketing firms to discuss next steps on branding and tourism development. They announced that three firms have submitted proposals.
“We will in turn develop a long-term plan for growth in order to offer the best experience possible for visitors to Jefferson County,” they said.
