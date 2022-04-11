WINSLOW TWP. — Fifth- and sixth-grade students from Punxsutawney Area Elementary School recently had the opportunity to visit and tour Jeff Tech.
This hands-on trip was planned to help students begin thinking about the various careers that are available to them, while helping meet the Pennsylvania Academic Standards for Career Education and Work.
The partnership between PAES and Jeff Tech was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic, but began again this year with the tours resuming. It is hoped that by giving students the opportunity to tour Jeff Tech in both grades five and six, along with another opportunity in eighth grade, they will be able to choose a career path that is significant to them, PAES said in a news release.