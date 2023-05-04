PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students and a teacher from the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School presented a program at Thursday’s school board meeting to demonstrate what the Leader in Me” program is all about.
Sheena Smelko, assistant principal at PAES, said they began the program with their staff in August.
“It teaches Steven Covey’s ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,’ and then it teaches our teachers to implement this in the classroom through the Leader in Me process,” Smelko said
“On Mondays and Tuesdays, they reviewed the lessons with the teachers in the classroom, and in addition to that, the teachers have leadership roles for the students in the classroom,” she said. “They are answering the phone, the door, they help clean up, push in the chairs and other jobs throughout the classroom.”
She said that she believes that has extended into the whole culture of the building.