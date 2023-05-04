Leader in Me PAES

Students from Punxsutawney Area Elementary School presented a program called the Leader in Me at Thursday’s school board meeting: (front, from left) Benji Grube, Cassadee Hamaker, (back) Alaina Ishman and D. Davis.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students and a teacher from the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School presented a program at Thursday’s school board meeting to demonstrate what the Leader in Me” program is all about.

Sheena Smelko, assistant principal at PAES, said they began the program with their staff in August. 

