PUNXSUTAWNEY — The winners of the coloring contest sponsored by the Punxsutawney Future First Responders Club for students at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School were announced on Wednesday.
Ryan Miller, school resource officer and the advisor to the PFFRC, said the club, along with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, collected toys for this effort.
The winners were: kindergarten, Ella Dubensky; first grade, Annabel Troast; second grade, Tristian Beer; third grade, Karlee LaBorde; fourth grade, Quinn Snyder; fifth grade, Brooke Bodenhorn; and sixth grade, Eva Yount.