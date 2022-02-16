PAES coloring contest

The winners were chosen in the Punxsutawney Future First Responders Club’s coloring contest at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School on Wednesday. The students are show with their winning coloring entries and the toys and prizes they received on the floor in front of them: (front, from left) second grade, Tristian Beer; third grade, Karlee LaBorde; sixth grade, Eva Yount; fifth grade, Brooke Bodenhorn; fourth grade, Quinn Snyder; first grade, Annabel Troast; kindergarten, Ella Dubensky; (back) Dr. Mike Guidice, PAES principal; Ryan Miller, PAES resource officer; Cindy Taylor, instructional support team (IST); Mary Kay Fedigan, IST; and Sheena Smelko, assistant principal.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The winners of the coloring contest sponsored by the Punxsutawney Future First Responders Club for students at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School  were announced on Wednesday.

Ryan Miller, school resource officer and the advisor to the PFFRC, said the club, along with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, collected toys for this effort.

The winners were: kindergarten, Ella Dubensky; first grade, Annabel Troast; second grade, Tristian Beer; third grade, Karlee LaBorde; fourth grade, Quinn Snyder; fifth grade, Brooke Bodenhorn; and sixth grade, Eva Yount.

