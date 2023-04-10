PAES

Punxsutawney Area Elementary School. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School is holding an orientation event this week for parents of children who will be kindergarteners in the next school year.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the PAES cafeteria.

Tags

Recommended for you