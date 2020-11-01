The Punxsutawney Area School District reported that an elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter published Sunday by Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, elementary Principal Dr. Michael Guidice and high school Principal Jeff Long.
After contact tracing interviews with the positive individual, a list of people needing to quarantine was developed. Everyone on the list was contacted and provided with instructions to quarantine. The letter said there is no need for further individuals present in the school on those days to quarantine.
