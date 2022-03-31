PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students and staff at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School recently participated in several activities to celebrate Youth Art Month.
Youth Art Month, an outreach of the Council for Art Education, encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety. The program provides a medium for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experiences unlike any other curriculum subjects, including problem solving, creativity, observation and communication.
In addition to the ongoing displays of student artwork, throughout the school, art teacher Regina Howard, created five art spirit days the week of March 7-11. The days were: Primary Colors Day, Tie-Dye/Rainbow Day, Patters/Lines/Shapes Day, Dress Like an Artist or Art Supply Day and Green Day.