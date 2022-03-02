Read Across America Dr. Seuss

Students from Shelly Janocha’s second-grade class at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School are taking time out to celebrate Read Across America Week with various items for Dr. Seuss: (from left) Parker Williams, Carlee Park, Willow Pierce, Brielle Coulter and Kobii Chambers.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School have been busy enjoying reading during Read Across America Week, Feb. 28 through March 4, specifically celebrating the work of Dr. Seuss. 

Mary Kay Fedigan, PAES AmeriCorps Youth supervisor, said the students have had a very active week making “One Fish Two Fish” pictures and sorting colored goldfish.

Fedigan said they cut and pasted green eggs and ham and designed their own socks.

“The AmeriCorps Youth planned and implemented the Kindergarten Centers as part of the celebration week for their service project,” Fedigan said, adding that there’s also a book drive being held all month at the elementary school. 

Tags

Recommended for you