PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School have been busy enjoying reading during Read Across America Week, Feb. 28 through March 4, specifically celebrating the work of Dr. Seuss.
Mary Kay Fedigan, PAES AmeriCorps Youth supervisor, said the students have had a very active week making “One Fish Two Fish” pictures and sorting colored goldfish.
Fedigan said they cut and pasted green eggs and ham and designed their own socks.
“The AmeriCorps Youth planned and implemented the Kindergarten Centers as part of the celebration week for their service project,” Fedigan said, adding that there’s also a book drive being held all month at the elementary school.