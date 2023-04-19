PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School honored the Month of the Military Child with a special presentation in the cafeteria Wednesday.
Renee Slusser, a substitute teacher at PAES, put together a program to honor the children who have parents in the military.
“Purple Up Day is a day to honor military children by wearing purple,” Slusser said. “Purple is a combination of all military colors together. Marine Corps is red, Navy is blue, Army is green, and you put these all together, they become purple.”
Slusser said that this is something that is often done in different military towns.
“The towns we’ve always lived, in they’ve always done something for the military child in April; they either do a breakfast with the parents that are with the military or give them a certificate,” Slusser said, adding that she wanted to do something when she came to Punxsy and didn’t see anything being done even though it’s home to two reserve bases.
Slusser said there are a lot of military children with parents in the reserves or on active duty, and parents who have been retired, some of whom are still battling with wounds or PTSD.
“So, want to share an appreciation to these kids because they’ve lived with this every day,” Slusser said.