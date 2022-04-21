PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you haven’t traveled by the Punxsutawney Area Community Center lately, then you might have missed the new windows at the fitness center, including one so those exercising can watch the outside world while keeping fit.
Mick Mumau, PACC board chair, said the old block windows let the heat out and the cold air in.
“It’s practical because that will help with our heating bills,” Mumau said. “It helps with all of our utilities in the fitness center,” Mumau said.
Rob McCoy, PACC director, said that in addition to their new window, they also have a new carpet and new machines, new paint and a new color scheme to brighten things up.