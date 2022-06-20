P
unxsutawney took home one of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship’s Champion of the PA Wilds Awards, winning Event of the Year for Groundhog Day.
“When it comes to rural tourism marketing, it’s hard to think of an event more wildly successful than Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day,” PA Wilds said in a blog post on its website, pawildscenter.org. “This small, otherwise unassuming town in western Pennsylvania has figured out how to take a nondescript animal you can see alongside any road just about anywhere in the eastern U.S. give it a magical backstory and turn it into an immortal celebrity with a signature event. Each year, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club organizes the Feb. 2 festivities that draw in up to 30,000 visitors. With those visitors comes an influx of tourism, with dollars being spent around the region on souvenirs, food, services and hospitality.”
The award will be distributed at the PA Wilds dinner Thursday, July 28, at Bald Bird Brewing Company in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.