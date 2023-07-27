GOBBLER’S KNOB — One year after presenting Event of the Year to Groundhog Day, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. brought its annual Champions of the PA Wilds Awards dinner to Punxsutawney.
The ceremony, which recognizes individuals, organizations, communities and businesses that contribute to the outdoor recreation and tourism economies in the PA Wilds region — 12-1/2 rural counties including Jefferson — was held Thursday evening at Gobbler’s Knob.
Though Jefferson County did not take home any of this year’s awards, a handful of surrounding counties did.
The Conservation Stewardship Award went to Kelly Williams of the Clearfield County Conservation District. The award recognizes conservation and resource stewardship.
The River’s Landing Event Center — also of Clearfield County — received the Great Design Award. The award recognizes work to preserve, protect or enhance rural areas’ character and promote the use and understanding of the PA Wilds Design Guide.
The Great Places Award went to the Cook Forest Sensory Trail in Clarion County. The award recognizes efforts to create a new or revamped tourism destination in PA Wilds’ region.
The individual Inspiring Youth Award went to Alex Luckenbill of St. Marys. The award recognizes an adult or young person who has made an effort to involve youth in growing the outdoor recreation economy.