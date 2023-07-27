PA Wilds Gobbler's Knob

Businesses, organizations and individuals from the local area and throughout north central Pennsylvania came to Gobbler’s Knob Thursday evening for PA Wilds’ annual Champions of the PA Wilds Awards dinner.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

GOBBLER’S KNOB — One year after presenting Event of the Year to Groundhog Day, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. brought its annual Champions of the PA Wilds Awards dinner to Punxsutawney.

The ceremony, which recognizes individuals, organizations, communities and businesses that contribute to the outdoor recreation and tourism economies in the PA Wilds region — 12-1/2 rural counties including Jefferson — was held Thursday evening at Gobbler’s Knob.

