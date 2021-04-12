All Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, one week earlier than planned, Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a release Monday.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said, citing President Joe Biden’s decision to advance universal adult vaccination from May 1 to April 19 as a factor in the administration’s decision.
Eligibility for all adult Pennsylvanians was originally scheduled to open April 19.
Locally, Jefferson County’s Monday report was small, only three new cases bringing its cumulative total to 3,077.