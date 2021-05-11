One more step is needed before those between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a release Tuesday, while noting that it stands ready to begin distribution once it gets the go-ahead.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that the vaccine is safe and effective for individuals in that age range, but before shots can begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has to review the data and make an official recommendation.The committed is scheduled to discuss the matter today.
Locally, Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties were back in their usual ranges Tuesday after reporting smaller-than-average numbers the day before.
Jefferson had nine more cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 3,258, Clearfield at 21 more for a total of 8,389 and Indiana had 24 for a total of 6,134. None of the three counties reported any new deaths Tuesday. The total stands at 97 in Jefferson, 143 in Clearfield and 173 in Indiana.