BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry held a press conference with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett and other local members of the law enforcement community to introduce the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, a program that would allow law enforcement officers to refer individuals struggling with substance abuse to a treatment program without the threat of charges.
Burkett started the program by thanking the audience and his colleagues for their attendance and support. He said millions of American and Pennsylvanians are suffering from addiction to drugs and alcohol. He said the cost of addiction is staggering and he has heard countless tales of families watching their loved ones’ lives implode because of addiction. He said the good news is there are many good people who are dedicated to tackling the problem head on, in the law enforcement, social work and faith communities.
Henry said the opioid epidemic can’t be combated without a coalition of partners. She said prior to becoming the attorney general, she was with the Bucks County District Attorney’s office and was a prosecutor for decades. She said she saw many repeat offenders for drug offenses coming back through the system like a revolving door.
“There was no help, no hand reaching out; there was nobody to open the door for them. There was no recognition that what these individuals were suffering from was an addiction, an addiction that doesn’t get resolved without treatment. That is really what this program is about at its heart. It is about removing the barriers to increase access to treatment that is so needed. We have an opioid epidemic that is killing 14 people a day in Pennsylvania. We have looked at this problem and tried to combat it on all fronts. Our narcotics officers are targeting individuals who poison our streets and bring these drugs into our communities. We have also went after the drug companies, the companies who have fueled the epidemic and have tried to profit off of the problems that they caused. And we have tried to bolster treatment. We are working on all fronts and have gone after manufacturers who have to be forced to pay for what they have done to get this opioid epidemic to the point that it is. I am also proud to say we also lead a national coalition of AGs to secure over $25 billion from the drug distributors, and Pennsylvania was one of the leaders of that. $2.5 million of that money is coming to Jefferson County, and it is earmarked to only be spent on treatment and help, and that is critical. That money is already coming in to this county. A key part of this part of this fight is the LETI program, a relatively new tool for law enforcement. It focuses on accessibility, because sometimes people who are suffering don’t know where to turn. Today, law enforcement is saying ‘Turn to us; our door is open and we will show you the way,’” Henry said.