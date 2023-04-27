LETI program

PA Attorney General Michelle Henry joined Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Thursday morning with other members of the local law enforcement community to kick off the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative in Jefferson County. Jefferson County is the 21st county in Pennsylvania to became a part of the initiative: (front, from left) Burkett, Henry, (back) Clearfield County DA Ryan Sayers, Armstrong County DA Katie Charlton, Reynoldsville Borough Police Officer Tammy Murray, Brockway Police Chief Troy Bell, Justin Buchanan, Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and Clearfield and Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Christopher Grunthaner.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry held a press conference with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett and other local members of the law enforcement community to introduce the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, a program that would allow law enforcement officers to refer individuals struggling with substance abuse to a treatment program without the threat of charges.

Burkett started the program by thanking the audience and his colleagues for their attendance and support. He said millions of American and Pennsylvanians are suffering from addiction to drugs and alcohol. He said the cost of addiction is staggering and he has heard countless tales of families watching their loved ones’ lives implode because of addiction. He said the good news is there are many good people who are dedicated to tackling the problem head on, in the law enforcement, social work and faith communities.

