The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the commonwealth, and both the department of state and its acting secretary, Veronica Degraffenreid, against state senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman and the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, for their plan to subpoena the personal identification of 9 million voters.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the announcement Thursday in a news release, which alleged that the committee’s efforts are unconstitutional.
“Giving this data away would compromise the privacy of every Pennsylvania voter — that violates Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights,” Shapiro said in the Office of Attorney General’s statement. “By trying to pry into everyone’s drivers license numbers and social security numbers, they have gone too far. Today we say enough is enough. What they are doing is against the law, and we intend to win.”