YOUNG TWP. — It’s something that we all can take for granted: clean drinking water that comes to us right out of the tap.
Pennsylvania American Water representatives on Monday joined state and local officials to tour infrastructure improvements at the company’s West End reservoir in Punxsutawney.
“This investment will replace an approximately 100-year-old reservoir with new tanks that will improve reliability and help to ensure adequate reserves for fire protection,” said Pennsylvania American Water Senior Manager of Operations Jon Natale.
“These investments benefit our customers, contribute to the community’s growth and strengthen the entire system’s resilience,” Natale added.
He said the $5.5 million investment includes the construction of two new 750,000-gallon water storage tanks on the west side of Punxsutawney.
“These upgrades will ensure the continued production of high-quality drinking water and prevent pollutants or foreign objects from entering the reservoir,” he said.
The construction of a 500,000-gallon elevated water storage tank located on the south side of Punxsutawney will begin later this summer.