Pennsylvania American Water reservoir project

Pennsylvania American Water Company showed off its reservoir located in Young Township off of Route 436 and Reservoir Drive on Monday: (from left) Denise Geist and Mary Jude Troupe, both from SPLASH; Alex States, project manager; Ronna Prindible, state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; Jon Natale, senior operations manager, PA Water; Kevin Mortimer, operations supervisor; Jed Fiscus, senior manager engineering; Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, County commissioners; Jessica Funk, county economic development director; state Rep. Brian Smith, 66th Legislative District; Herb Bullers, commission chair; and Ben White, county director of community development.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — It’s something that we all can take for granted: clean drinking water that comes to us right out of the tap.

Pennsylvania American Water representatives on Monday joined state and local officials to tour infrastructure improvements at the company’s West End reservoir in Punxsutawney.

