PUNXSUTAWNEY – Excitement is in the air for the statewide Opening Day of trout season, which gets underway at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Despite the brief return to winter Thursday, trout season will debut right on schedule, from Cloe Lake all the way to North Fork Creek and beyond.
"Trout fishing in the spring is among Pennsylvania's greatest outdoor traditions and anglers are gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated days of the year," said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
"After a long winter and a very challenging year, we're all looking for fun, safe, and affordable ways to get outside, relax, and spend time with our families. Trout fishing is right at the top of the list for people of all ages."