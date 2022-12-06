Olivia Bish

Olivia Bish

 Photo courtesy of K&K Photography

Olivia G. Bish, the daughter of Mindy S. Smith of Punxsutawney and David E. Bish of Clarion, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club December 2022 Girl of the Month.  

Bish is a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School. She is a high honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum.  She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade.

Tags

Recommended for you