Olivia G. Bish, the daughter of Mindy S. Smith of Punxsutawney and David E. Bish of Clarion, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club December 2022 Girl of the Month.
Bish is a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School. She is a high honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum. She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade.
Bish participated in cross country in her freshman year, qualifying for both the district and state meets. She has been a member of the soccer team since ninth grade and was named to the 2019 All-Star Team. She also began her participation in indoor track in ninth grade. She served as vice president and captain in 11th grade. She has participated in track since her freshman year. She was the team’s treasurer in 11th grade, and she qualified for the district and state meets.