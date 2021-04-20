OLIVER TWP. — Once upon a time, there was a small country fire department located between Punxsutawney and Brookville that mainly operated using old equipment.
That was how the Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company got its start.
Today, it’s completely different, as it has upgraded its fleet, with the latest coming from a neighboring fire company.
Luke Crossley, fire chief, said the organization purchased a 1995 Pierce Saber fire engine to replace its 1988 E-1 Hush, which was purchased from the Sardis Fire Department several years ago.