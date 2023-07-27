SANDY TWP. — An Ohio woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, police reported on Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police based in the DuBois barracks said that Debra L. Philp, 56, of Ravenna, Ohio, died in the crash on Wednesday.
According to police, a 2018 Harley-Davidson was traveling on the Interstate 80 westbound ramp at approximately 2:21 p.m. when it encountered an unknown oil substance on the roadway. The vehicle then began to slide, and fell on its side. Philp and the driver, Roger A. Graves, 66, Ravenna, Ohio, were thrown off.
Graves was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois with injuries of unknown severity. The Clearfield County coroner pronounced Philp dead at the scene.