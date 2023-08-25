BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners held a meeting on Thursday for area municipalities and townships to provide feedback on the ongoing EMS issues in the county.
Commissioner Scott North started out with a quick refresher on the last meeting, noting that the main focus of the discussion was ambulance service — paid, volunteer and the hybrid service in Brockway.
He said the county is also served by ambulance services from neighboring counties. Some Jefferson County services, in turn, operate outside of the area. He said they communicated with higher education, high schools and legislators to give a broad summary of what they found and created a punch list of issues that needed to be addressed.
He said many municipalities are forming authorities. He said those municipalities that are doing it are endeavoring to figure out how to get funds. He said the authority approach is to assign a fee to parcels. He said the other approach is to have the participating boroughs and townships contribute to the funding of EMS services through their general funds or by assigning specific millage. He said Warren County formed a commission, which doesn’t have all of the complications that an authority must have but also does not have the right to assign a fee or tax as an authority would. He said as he understands it, the municipalities participating would volunteer how much funds they would contribute to emergency services.
He said the intent of this meeting was to get feedback from the municipalities on all the information given.