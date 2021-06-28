PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new Phantastic Phil was unveiled as part of the opening of Festival in the Park on Saturday.
The new Phil was covered in burlap in front of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department for more than a day before it was unveiled.
Much to the surprise of everyone, when the covering was lifted by the artist, Kelly Porada, and her husband, Critter, who also helped in the construction of Officer Phil, not only was there a friendly groundhog police officer standing there, there was a German Shepherd K-9 who looks a lot like Officer Fury.