DUBOIS — An off-duty police officer has been charged with shooting a man in the face during a struggle at a DuBois bar last Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Meholick’s office.
Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, an officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with aggravated assault (felony 1 and 2), attempted aggravated assault (felony 1 and 2), terroristic threats (felony 3), and recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and attempted simple assault (all misdemeanor 2).