North Central PA Pheasants Forever Chapter 630 holds veterans hunt in honor of member who passed away

NEW BETHLEHEM — The North Central PA Chapter of Pheasants Forever held its annual veterans hunt Nov. 3 and 4. Two hundred eighty-five veterans came out to Delp’s Hunting Grounds in New Bethlehem to hunt pheasants, quail and chukars.
The hunt this year was to honor Tim Fitch and his parents, Pat and Phil. Tim Fitch was a veteran who participated in past hunts. He was killed in a work-related accident in the summer. As his father, Phil, was an active chapter member, the chapter decided to dedicate the hunt to him. Three weeks ago, both Phil and Pat passed away three days from each other due to COVID-19.