PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced several weeks ago that Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication will be held virtually on Feb. 2 at Gobbler’s Knob but what about the Man and the Woman of the Year which is traditionally announced at the Groundhog Banquet?
Bob Cardamone, executive director Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, said that this year’s virtual 2021 Groundhog Day will include the traditional announcement of the Man and Women of the Year and nominations are being accepted now.
