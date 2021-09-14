PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney is home to many vibrant businesses that play an important role in the overall vitality of the community by providing for the needs of residents, supplying jobs, turning local dollars and supporting civic and social causes.
To call attention to the importance of these businesses and to recognize the owners’ hard work, proficiency and dedication to their community, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce annually names one business to receive the Business of the Year award.
Katie Laska, chamber president, said that nominees for the award will be sought from chamber members and from the board of directors.
Nominee information must be received at the chamber by 4 p.m. today. The winner will be chosen from among the nominees by the chamber board of directors.