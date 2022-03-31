BROOKVILLE — In what was described as a close call, no tornados touched down as a warning was issued Thursday for parts of Jefferson County, including Punxsutawney.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director, said the first warning was only for the southern part of the county.
“We’re watching the radar from the 9-1-1 center and the second warning comes out and it looks like it will completely hit, the entire county, which is why we chose option B to sound all the tornado warning sirens that we have the ability to activate,” Zents said. The county is able to activated six.