BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners voted to place the 2023 budget on display for the public to review at their meeting on Tuesday.
There are general fund revenues of $15,020,992 and expenditures of $16,775,911, leaving a deficit of $1,754,919.
Veronica McNutt, finance director, said the 2023 proposed budget deficit is anticipated to be paid for the restricted fund balance.
The budget is being presented with no tax increase. The tax is currently set at 12.5 mills.
The liquid fuels expenditures budget is $181,000.
McNutt said the debt service expenditures for 2023 total $1,229,800.
“We will continue to work on the budget after the Thanksgiving holiday through to the adoption date of Dec. 20,” McNutt said.