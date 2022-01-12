Two-vehicle crash 1/12

An orange Jeep reportedly turned in front of a grey Chevrolet pickup truck while attempting to pull into the All Washed Up Auto Spa at 400 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, on Wednesday afternoon.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday at 400 E. Mahoning Street.

There appeared to be no serious injuries.

