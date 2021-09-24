Bell Twp. crash 9/24

The driver of this silver Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, causing damage to the bumper.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BELL TWP. — Punxsutawney Central Fire Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 36 and Eldeberry Hill Road in Bell Township.

Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene, cleaned up the fluids that were leaking from the radiator of a silver Chevrolet Malibu and directed traffic.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, causing damage to the rear bumper.

Jefferson County EMS checked both drivers, and they did not suffer any serious injuries.

