BELL TWP. — Punxsutawney Central Fire Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 36 and Eldeberry Hill Road in Bell Township.
Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene, cleaned up the fluids that were leaking from the radiator of a silver Chevrolet Malibu and directed traffic.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, causing damage to the rear bumper.
Jefferson County EMS checked both drivers, and they did not suffer any serious injuries.