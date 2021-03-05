YOUNG TWP. — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Alliance Drive and Route 119 when a box truck and a car collided.
According to reports from the scene, Elk Run’s Engine-30 and Squad-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 responded after a FedEx truck and red Honda CR-V collided.
The truck sustained light damage, while the Honda was towed from the scene as the driver's side left rear quarter panel sustained heavy damage.