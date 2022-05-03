YOUNG TWP. — A rear-end collision took place at 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday on Walston Road in Young Township, which brought all three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies to the scene at 2083 Walston Road.
Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were all on the scene.
According to reports from the scene, a Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind a Kia Sorento while traveling on Walston Road. and was unable to stop in time, striking it in the rear. It was reported that there were no injuries.